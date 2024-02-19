Guru Gobind Singh Hospital grapples with lack of supplies

New Delhi: In a concerning revelation, officials on the ground at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Raghubir Nagar have highlighted pressing issues demanding immediate attention.



The hospital, located in a socio-economically challenged area with multiple surrounding slums, receives a staggering 250-300 patients daily within just 6 hours in the emergency department alone.

While speaking to Millennium Post, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rakshit emphasised the dire situation, “The major problem is the lack of medical supplies. For example, lactulose, a basic yet crucial syrup, has been unavailable for the last 3-4 months. The last batch received was fermented and unusable, posing significant risks to patient care.”

Investigations by Millennium Post revealed alarming shortages in essential staff, with only one ECG technician available until 8 pm, despite the overwhelming patient influx. Doctors lamented the absence of this basic necessity, especially during peak hours, exacerbating an already hectic workload.

Patients interviewed by Millennium Post expressed dissatisfaction with inadequate canteen services, depriving them of crucial nutrition during their stay.

Hospital officials disclosed that the labour room witnesses 40-60 casualties daily, with varying numbers of deliveries. A gynaecologist, speaking anonymously, outlined critical issues plaguing the labour room including the absence of ICU facilities jeopardizing the care of severe cases.

The hospital also suffers due to the absence of a blood bank, severely compromising the ability to provide urgent care for patients experiencing significant blood loss.

Another staff member highlighted dependency on external ultrasound services due to absence of an in house ultrasound system leading to chaos and delays in patient care and more.

Doctors on ground stressed that there is a severe bed shortage in the labour room with only 8-10 beds for an average of 60 patients a day forcing the doubling of patients on single beds that has caused unhygienic conditions and utter chaos.

Upon further inquiry, it was also discovered that there is only one restroom available for the labor room, which serves multiple patients, including pregnant women and those affected by gender-based violence. A senior resident doctor emphasized the urgent need for not just these infrastructural additions but also psychiatric support, particularly for these victims of gender-based violence, in a vulnerable area with a high crime rate.

Additionally, staff members highlighted concerns regarding drug abuse that persist unabated, with small glass containers of Avil, an anti allergy drug and syringes openly sold in pharmacies in the Raghubir Nagar area, leading to misuse and health hazards.

Furthermore, safety concerns loom large as staff members navigate through an unsafe environment outside the hospital premises, where drug users roam freely.

The plight of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital underscores the urgent need for immediate intervention to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to the community

it serves.