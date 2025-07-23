Gupta welcomes Kanwariyas, reviews Yatra arrangements

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended a warm and traditional welcome to Kanwar pilgrims at the Shyamgiri Baba Temple Kanwar Camp in Shastri Park, Delhi, on the occasion of the holy month of Sawan. She showered flower petals on devotees and said the Delhi Government considers it a privilege to serve the followers of Lord Shiva.

“Serving Shiv Bhakts is our honour and duty,” said the Chief Minister, adding that her administration was acting as a “humble servant of the devotees, not an organiser.”

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, local MLAs, councillors, and senior officials, the Chief Minister inspected the Kanwar route and reviewed safety and logistical arrangements. She issued directions to ensure the Yatra path remains secure, clean, and well-managed throughout the season.

Calling the Yatra a “living celebration of Indian culture, heritage, and collective faith,” CM Gupta said the Delhi Government had made “unprecedented preparations” this year to enhance the experience for devotees. Key services including water supply, sanitation, lighting, mobile toilets, electricity, and waste management have been integrated through a streamlined single-window clearance system.

To improve transparency and efficiency, the government adopted the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism to disburse funds in advance to all registered Kanwar service committees. “We completed the entire permissions process within 72 hours,” the Chief Minister noted, calling it a “new benchmark of responsiveness.”

She praised the collaborative efforts of social organisations, volunteers, and Kanwar committees, saying their “tireless service and teamwork reflect the true spirit of the Yatra.” She further appreciated Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal, and district-level officers for their coordinated work.

Kapil Mishra called the Kanwar Yatra a celebration of India’s spiritual soul, crediting CM Gupta for promoting devotion and service. The CM reaffirmed commitment to tradition ahead of Shivratri.