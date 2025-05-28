Gupta warns of action against disruptive members in Delhi Assembly Committees

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday issued warning against members indulging in disruptive behaviour during Committee proceedings, stating that such actions could lead to removal from sittings if directions from the Chair are defied.

His remarks came in response to a letter from Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Ajay Mahawar, who flagged disruption by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members during the PAC’s introductory sitting on May 22. According to Mahawar, AAP leaders, including Atishi, Kuldeep Kumar, and Virender Singh, questioned the Committee’s jurisdiction under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, and insisted on legal clarification before moving forward.

Speaker Gupta reaffirmed the Committees’ constitutional mandate to examine Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, asserting that their powers remain intact despite the 2021 Amendment. He emphasized that administrative interpretations cannot override the constitutional role of Committees in ensuring accountability.

In a prior response to a May 6 letter from Atishi, the Speaker had defended the amendment, citing past misuse of Committee powers, but maintained that current provisions still grant Committees sufficient authority.

Gupta also reminded members that respect for parliamentary procedures is non-negotiable. “Members who defy the Chairperson and create chaos may be asked to withdraw, and if they refuse, they can be removed from the sitting,” he said. Calling for constructive participation, the Speaker urged all Committee members to uphold the dignity of the House and discharge their responsibilities responsibly.