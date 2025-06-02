Gupta visits Kedarnath, seeks blessings for Delhi’s progress

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Kedarnath Dham on Monday, where she offered prayers and sought divine blessings for the continued progress and development of the national capital. Accompanied by her family, Gupta described the experience as deeply spiritual and energising, stating that the blessings of Baba Kedar would empower her to fulfil her duties as Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters after the darshan, CM Gupta said, “I feel truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to pray at Kedarnath Dham along with my family. I have prayed to Baba Kedar to give me the strength to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi. May His blessings guide me in fulfilling the aspirations of every Delhiite.”

The visit to the Himalayan shrine came just after her government completed its first 100 days in office, a milestone Gupta marked with a series of religious and public events. She said that her time in Kedarnath was not just a moment of personal faith but also a reaffirmation of her commitment to serve the people of Delhi with renewed purpose and dedication. Known for being one of the most sacred sites in the Char Dham Yatra, Kedarnath holds immense significance for millions of devotees across India. Gupta’s visit is being seen as a symbolic gesture aimed at aligning spiritual values with administrative resolve. While in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister also visited Haridwar, where she performed rituals on the banks of the Ganga and expressed her resolve to clean the Yamuna River in Delhi. But it was the Kedarnath visit that stood out as the spiritual high point of her trip. “This journey is a reminder that our responsibilities are sacred, and we must carry them out with both strength and humility,” Gupta said. Her pilgrimage to Kedarnath sends a clear message of intent, that her administration is not only focused on development but also rooted in the cultural and spiritual ethos of the country.