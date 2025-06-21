Gupta unveils Yoga Day song

New Delhi: On the eve of International Yoga Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a specially curated yoga anthem for Delhi, aiming to blend the city’s cultural legacy with the spiritual essence of yoga. Sung by celebrated composer Amit Trivedi, the song serves as a tribute to Delhi’s iconic and emerging landmarks while promoting wellness and unity through yoga.

At a press briefing, the Chief Minister announced the government’s ambitious plans to celebrate International Yoga Day across 11 prominent venues in the capital. These include Thyagraj Stadium, Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Dwarka Sector 6 Cricket Ground, and Sonia Vihar, where Gupta herself will lead a session by the Yamuna banks.

Describing yoga as a “way of life,” Gupta stressed the importance of integrating it into the everyday routine of citizens. She emphasized that the new anthem symbolizes a vision of a “Yogmay Dilli”, a spiritually enriched and health-conscious Delhi, and showcases tourist attractions such as Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, Kartavya Path, and Vasudev Ghat to blend tradition with modern identity. Gupta also took a swipe at the former Aam Aadmi Party-led administration for ignoring past Yoga Day observances. “They never recognized the significance of the day, just because of their political opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.

She praised the Prime Minister’s global advocacy for yoga, calling his 2014 UN resolution a landmark moment that turned Yoga Day into a worldwide celebration.

At a yoga camp in Shalimar Bagh, CM Gupta credited PM Modi for globalising yoga. With the theme “One Earth, One Health,” Delhi expects 20,000 participants for Friday’s celebrations across multiple venues.