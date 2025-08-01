Gupta unveils reforms to fast-track city’s development projs

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of sweeping reforms aimed at fast-tracking development works across Delhi, streamlining payments, and promoting greater transparency in the capital’s infrastructure projects.

At a press briefing, the Chief Minister said the reforms had been introduced after months of consultations with officials, contractors, and public representatives to identify systemic bottlenecks. “From the day we assumed office, our priority has been to revive and accelerate development works,” Gupta stated. “During our review, it became evident that certain procedural changes could significantly speed up project execution.”

A cornerstone of these reforms is the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF), under which Rs.1,400 crore has been allocated to the Planning Department for 2025–26. Gupta explained, “Any MLA requiring funds for a development project in their constituency can utilise this fund,” adding that the maximum project cost has been capped at Rs.10 crore. Under this scheme, 50 per cent of the cost will be released in advance, and the rest upon completion, contingent on utilisation and completion certificates.

The government also revised the MLA Fund Scheme to ensure faster payments to contractors. “As soon as the work begins, half of the project’s total funds will be disbursed,” Gupta said. Now, 10 per cent of the project cost will be released at approval, and a second instalment making up 50 per cent will follow after documentation. The remaining 50 per cent will be disbursed upon project completion.

A key structural change has also been introduced, MLAs can now get works executed through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Previously, such work could only be done through departments like Irrigation and Flood Control or DSIIDC. “With this change, minor development works will now be handled more swiftly,” the CM said.

Further, the adoption of Delhi Schedule of Rates (DSR) 2023, which replaces DSR 2016, has been mandated for all projects. “With DSR 2023, contractor companies will now be paid according to updated rates,” Gupta said, noting that this move is likely to attract bigger firms and improve quality standards. “These reforms mark a crucial step in building a transparent, efficient, and development-oriented governance framework for Delhi,” the Chief Minister concluded.