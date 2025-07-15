Gupta reviews MPD-2041 & pushes for fast-tracking city’s industrial development plans

New Delhi: In a decisive move to accelerate Delhi’s economic growth, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday convened a high-level meeting to review the much-awaited Master Plan for Delhi 2041 (MPD-2041). Senior officials confirmed that the meeting focused sharply on infrastructure expansion, environmental sustainability, and the transformation of Delhi into a modern industrial hub.

The Master Plan, initially submitted to the Centre in April 2023 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been pending approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. At Monday’s review, the DDA Vice-Chairman presented the draft blueprint to the Chief Minister and top bureaucrats, including department heads from industries, revenue, and environment.

Officials noted that industrial development was the primary focus of the session, especially the planned development of approximately 1,200 acres across three key sites, Kanjhawla, Ranikhera, and Baprola. These locations have been identified for the creation of high-tech industrial clusters under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

The clusters are envisioned to become magnets for cutting-edge sectors such as information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and research and development. According to preliminary estimates, these hubs could generate lakhs of jobs, boosting Delhi’s economy and workforce participation.

Sources also revealed that a top-tier global consultancy firm may be brought on board to finalise the strategic development model and ensure international best practices.

“The industrial clusters are not just about economic growth but also about creating forward-looking, employment-rich zones that align with global sustainability standards,” said a senior Delhi government official on condition of anonymity.

The MPD-2041, approved in draft form by Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman VK Saxena in February 2023, outlines a bold vision for Delhi’s future.

The document lays emphasis on inclusive urban development, with particular focus on environmentally sustainable solutions, transit-oriented development (TOD), land pooling mechanisms, revitalisation of the Yamuna river, heritage conservation, and city-wide regeneration initiatives.

Delhi’s first master plan was formulated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, with updates introduced every two decades to guide the capital’s evolving urban landscape. MPD-2041 is the fourth such framework and is expected to serve as a comprehensive roadmap for land use, housing, transportation, industry, and environmental policy for the next 20 years.

Although the plan is yet to receive final clearance from the Centre, Monday’s meeting signals the Delhi government’s readiness to move forward on critical projects, particularly in the industrial domain.

“We cannot afford to wait endlessly. While we hope for a quick nod from the central government, Delhi will continue making progress on actionable components within its jurisdiction,” a senior planning official told reporters after the meeting.

With the capital city battling urban congestion, environmental degradation, and limited employment avenues, MPD-2041, once implemented, could usher in a transformative shift in how Delhi grows, functions, and sustains itself in the decades to come.