Gupta promises water pipeline for BSF camp

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a massive plantation drive on Monday, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at the BSF Camp in Chhawla, as part of the ongoing ‘Green Delhi’ mission. Personally planting a sapling, she joined BSF personnel in what she called a “historic” day, with 1,000 mango saplings planted at the camp and a record total of 100,000 saplings planted across Delhi in a single day.

Gupta said the initiative reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “commitment to environmental protection and his respect for motherhood,” adding that the campaign would be instrumental in achieving the Green Delhi mission’s goals. She told BSF personnel that the event was “not merely a plantation event but an investment in Delhi’s environment, air quality, and the well-being of future generations.” The CM emphasised that the saplings would grow into trees that “provide shade and help purify the city’s air.”

On social media, she posted, “I salute the brave soldiers of the Border Security Force, whose sacrifice, dedication, and service have strengthened the foundation of nation-building. Today, as they protect our borders while also contributing to this green mission, the campaign becomes even more meaningful.”

Gupta called the BSF Camp’s acute water shortage “unacceptable,” blaming the previous government for lacking a pipeline. She announced immediate action to ensure supply. The event saw attendance from Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, BSF IG Sanjay Gaur, DIG P.S. Bhatti, and personnel.