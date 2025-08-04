Gupta performs ‘Rudrabhishek’ & prays for Delhi’s prosperity on last Monday of ‘sawan’

New Delhi: On the final Monday of the holy month of Sawan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed a solemn Rudrabhishek ceremony at the Vaidyanath Mahadev Temple in Ashok Vihar Phase I. The ritual, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was carried out with prayers for the peace, good health, and prosperity of Delhi’s citizens. The occasion also coincided with the commencement of the Delhi Assembly session, with the Chief Minister seeking divine blessings before attending the House.

As part of the ritual, she performed the abhishek of the Shivling using milk, ghee, curd, sugar, holy water, and other sacred offerings. The Chief Minister called the month of Shravan “a powerful reminder to rekindle the values of devotion, service, and culture.” She said the Rudrabhishek was offered “to strengthen the spiritual energy, social harmony, and sense of peace in the capital.” Rekha Gupta emphasised that “devotion and service are the two pillars that guide any society towards progress.” She added, “Worshipping Lord Shiva during Sawan is not merely a religious practice, but a powerful means to awaken inner purity and inspire a spirit of public service.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts to facilitate spiritual observance during the Kanwar Yatra, she said that special service camps had been set up across the capital. These provided facilities such as drinking water, medical aid, resting zones, and security.

The Chief Minister said devotees were served with dignity and care, adding that religious sentiments are prioritised. She called the Rudrabhishek a step towards spiritual awakening and prayed for Delhi’s continued

progress and well-being.