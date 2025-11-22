Gupta pays tribute to Veerangana Jhalkari Bai; Delhi adds her to list of eminent personalities

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid floral tribute to Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli on her birth anniversary on Friday, calling her an iconic figure whose courage shaped India’s First War of Independence. At a ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister said India owes its freedom to countless women warriors like Jhalkari Bai who fought with unmatched bravery. “Daughters of India must draw inspiration from such great women warriors,” she said.

The event was attended by SC/ST/OBC Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh and representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Koli–Kori–Shankhwar Samaj, who travelled from across the country for the occasion. The community members felicitated the Chief Minister, thanking her for including Jhalkari Bai Koli in the Delhi government’s “Scheme for Commemorating Birth and Death Anniversaries of Eminent Personalities” for the first time.

CM Gupta emphasised that the government’s tribute is aimed at keeping the legacy of Jhalkari Bai alive for future generations. She praised the community for its role in preserving historical narratives that often remain overlooked. Highlighting the lesser-known stories of women freedom fighters, she said, “Alongside Rani Lakshmibai and Jhalkari Bai, thousands of women warriors fought for India’s freedom… yet many of their names remain lost in the pages of history.” She added that Delhi will host grand celebrations across the city on 22 November to mark Jhalkari Bai’s birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister also recalled Jhalkari Bai’s early life, noting that despite being born into a modest Koli family, she was trained by her father in swordsmanship, horse riding and combat. Impressed by her skills, Rani Lakshmibai made her a key member of the Durga Dal. During the 1857 uprising, Jhalkari Bai famously disguised herself as the Queen to mislead British forces, allowing Lakshmibai to escape. “She never wondered whether her sacrifice would be remembered or not… Such courage, such devotion is truly rare,” the CM said.

Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said Jhalkari Bai’s unmatched sacrifice at 28 exemplified national defence, adding that the government will honour more forgotten heroes in the next five years. He also confirmed Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara’s inclusion in the state’s officialcommemoration list.