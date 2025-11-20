Gupta orders restructuring of SRDC as Old Delhi redevelopment moves into high gear

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that her government has initiated a comprehensive plan to redevelop and revitalise Old Delhi, with a renewed focus on restoring the historic charm and cultural identity of the Walled City. Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) will soon be reconstituted to ensure structured, focused and expert-backed development of the area.

The meeting was attended by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, and senior officials from SRDC, PWD, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police. The participants unanimously agreed that the Walled City, particularly the Chandni Chowk market, requires urgent intervention due to years of administrative delays and inadequate upkeep.

Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi Government is committed to restoring the heritage appeal of Old Delhi while improving civic amenities for residents, traders and the lakhs of visitors who frequent the area every day. She noted that developmental bottlenecks have persisted because different stretches of Chandni Chowk fall under multiple agencies, resulting in repeated delays. A reconstituted SRDC, she said, will streamline planning and execution through a single empowered agency.

MP Praveen Khandelwal highlighted that the SRDC had become nearly inactive in recent years due to lack of attention from the previous administration. He proposed inducting heritage and history experts into the corporation to ensure specialised oversight, and also suggested considering a name change for the body.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood stressed the importance of involving companies with expertise in heritage conservation. He recommended that commercial activities be prohibited inside protected heritage structures and that new construction in key stretches of the Walled City be restricted to preserve the original architectural landscape.

The Chief Minister flagged the shortage of women’s toilets in Chandni Chowk, ordering urgent Pink Toilets to improve amenities while preserving Old Delhi’s heritage.