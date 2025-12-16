Gupta: Nitin Nabin’s appointment to boost BJP structure nationwide

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the appointment of BJP leader Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President will inject fresh energy into the organisation and further reinforce its structure across the country. Welcoming him to Delhi on his first visit after assuming the responsibility, the Chief Minister congratulated him on behalf of senior party leaders.

Congratulating Nitin Nabin, CM Rekha Gupta said his elevation reflects the party leadership’s faith in young leadership. “His rich organisational experience, dedicated work culture and constant engagement with party workers will provide greater momentum to the BJP organisation,” she said, adding that the decision shows the BJP’s commitment to nurturing future leaders.

Expressing confidence in his leadership, the Chief Minister stated, “Under Nitin Nabin’s guidance, the organisational framework will become more dynamic, disciplined and results-oriented.” She noted that his political journey, which began with student politics, has been defined by grassroots engagement, organisational discipline and sustained activism. His understanding of Bihar’s political landscape and direct connect with booth-level workers, she said, have helped strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Highlighting the significance of the appointment, Gupta said that assuming a national-level role at a young age underscores both Nitin Nabin’s capabilities and the party’s long-term vision. “There is widespread belief within the party that he will inspire young workers and encourage them to play a more active role in organisational activities,” she remarked.

Recalling her association with him during the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the Chief Minister said, “I personally observed his working style, public outreach and organisational understanding during the campaign, which will prove highly beneficial for the party in the coming years.”

She further said that the appointment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting youth leadership. “The Prime Minister has consistently emphasised that young leadership, with fresh ideas and new energy, can effectively take the organisation and the nation forward,” she said, expressing confidence that Nabin will take the BJP to new heights.