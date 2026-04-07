Gupta meets sanitation workers, promises action on safety, wages, dignity

New Delhi: In a direct outreach to ground-level workforce, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday held an interaction with sanitation workers’ unions, assuring swift action on long-pending issues related to safety, wages and working conditions.



The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Sadan, brought together members of the core committee of sanitation workers’ unions from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Representatives flagged key concerns including recruitment, regularisation, wage delays, workplace safety and overall service conditions.

During the discussion, union members also demanded improved healthcare facilities, permanent employment and a more dignified working environment, citing the challenging nature of sanitation work.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta acknowledged the critical role played by sanitation workers in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and functioning. She said, “Sanitation workers play a crucial role in keeping the city clean and functional, and protecting their interests remains a top priority for the government.”

Assuring full support, she added, “The Delhi government stands firmly with them,” while emphasising that the administration is committed to addressing their concerns in a time-bound manner.

Taking cognisance of the issues raised, the Chief Minister directed concerned departments to conduct a detailed review and initiate prompt action. She stressed that the government will ensure that workers receive better working conditions, enhanced safety measures and the

dignity they deserve.

Gupta said the government is committed to taking concrete steps to address issues, prioritising sanitation workers’ rights and improving their quality of life. The interaction is part of efforts to strengthen engagement with frontline workers, address grassroots concerns through dialogue, and reinforce a focus on welfare and inclusive governance.