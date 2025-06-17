Gupta marks 100 days, credits Centre’s support

New Delhi: Marking 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday credited the Centre for providing critical support to her administration, stating that the “double-engine government” has already begun transforming the Capital’s infrastructure landscape.

Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition highlighting both 11 years of the NDA-led Central government and 100 days of the current Delhi administration, CM Gupta said the partnership between the two governments was yielding visible results. “Today, I am very happy that the Central Government has completed 11 years and the Delhi Government has completed 100 days. The way the double-engine government has started working in Delhi is commendable,” she said.

Gupta praised the Centre’s investment and assistance, particularly in infrastructure and healthcare. “We have received significant support from the Centre in building world-class infrastructure in Delhi. Through roadways alone, we received support worth Rs.1.25 lakh crore,” she added.

Highlighting the implementation of long-delayed welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said, “Major schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which were previously not implemented here, have now been supported by the Centre. We have opened Arogya Mandirs. In every project, the Centre is working shoulder to shoulder with Delhi.”

Taking a veiled dig at the previous AAP government, Gupta remarked that her government’s approach marked a departure from the past. “The previous government neither recognised the Centre’s efforts nor gave them credit. Now, no one is blaming each other, and governance seems more organised,” she said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present, described the collaboration between the Centre, Delhi Government, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi as a “triple-engine government,” calling it well-positioned to drive development.

“With PM Modi’s 11 years in office and support from local bodies, there are no excuses left — we must deliver,” he said. Gupta urged cooperation from neighbouring states like Haryana.