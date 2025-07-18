Gupta lays foundation for Delhi’s first fully automated vehicle testing centre

New Delhi: In a major push toward safer roads, clean air, and transparent governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Automated Testing Station (ATS) at the Nand Nagri DTC Depot on Thursday. The facility, once operational, will be Delhi’s first fully automated, four-lane vehicle testing center, capable of conducting fitness tests on 72,000 vehicles annually with zero human involvement.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and MLAs Dr.Jitendra Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar were present at the inauguration event.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this high-tech facility marks a transformative step in the capital’s transport infrastructure. “Our goal is to create a modern, digital, and environment-friendly vehicle fitness testing system that is transparent and efficient,” said CM Gupta. She highlighted that the growing number of vehicles in Delhi, over 1.53 crore, including 6.5 lakh commercial vehicles, necessitates reliable and scientific testing systems.

The upcoming Nand Nagri ATS will be built on a pre-engineered 40m x 26m structure and feature eight rooms, toilet blocks, a pantry, and a panel room. The four testing lanes will accommodate heavy, light, and two-wheeler vehicles. Equipped with advanced machinery, the center will conduct emission checks, brake and suspension tests, underbody inspections, and headlight alignment assessments.

Currently, Delhi has only one operational automated station in Jhuljhuli, with a capacity of under 48,000 vehicles annually. The new center aims to significantly expand this capacity, including testing for 20,000 two-wheelers. The Rs.10 crore project will be funded under the Transport Department’s SASCI scheme, and technical guidance will be provided by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

CM Gupta also announced a second ATS to be constructed at Tehkhand Depot in South-East Delhi, further strengthening vehicle testing infrastructure. The initiative is projected to generate Rs.3 crore annually in revenue for the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh noted that the facility will enhance safety and transparency, and reduce the burden on vehicle owners, especially in East Delhi.