Gupta launches major clean-up in Old Delhi ahead of UNESCO heritage meet

New Delhi: Delhi has begun an extensive cleanliness and beautification drive in Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort area ahead of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage session, scheduled from 8 to 13 December. More than a thousand delegates from over 180 countries are expected to attend the global event at the Red Fort.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, special sanitation, repainting and civic enhancement works have been rolled out across Chandni Chowk, Netaji Subhash Marg and adjoining neighbourhoods. The government aims to ensure that visiting dignitaries witness Delhi’s heritage in its finest form, clean, organised and reflective of its cultural identity. Officials said the CM wants the UNESCO representatives to “experience the true soul of Old Delhi”, including its lanes and culinary traditions, beyond formal meetings.

In a high-level review meeting with senior officials from SRDC, PWD and the Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister made it clear that “no shortcomings will be tolerated” in the preparations. Coordination with the Union Ministry of Culture has also been initiated.

On the ground, sanitation workers have been deployed in large numbers, public toilets are being repaired, and one facility has been converted into a dedicated Pink Toilet. Anti-encroachment measures have intensified, with illegal rickshaws and unauthorised vending being removed to ensure smooth pedestrian movement. A two-shift waste-collection system and regular sprinkler use outside the Red Fort are also in place.

Traders, restaurateurs, and local associations are being consulted to improve lighting, signage, cleanliness, and the visitor experience, with the drive aiming to make Old Delhi cleaner and organised.