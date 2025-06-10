Gupta holds ‘Jansunvai’, promises swift redressal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday interacted directly with residents of Shalimar Bagh during a ‘Jansunvai’ session, addressing civic concerns and reaffirming her government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance. The session witnessed a candid exchange between the public and the CM, who instructed attending officials to resolve complaints immediately.

Taking to social media after the event, CM Gupta shared photos and insights from the public hearing. “The real strength of governance lies in staying connected with people,” she wrote, adding that the government is not only listening to citizens but also acting upon their inputs.

“Every complaint and every suggestion is a responsibility, not just a formality,” her post read.

Highlighting the significance of public participation in governance, Gupta said, “Public trust is our strongest pillar. Their voices shape our priorities. The Delhi government remains attentive, responsive, and fully devoted to every issue raised.”

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also led an environmental outreach drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” initiative. Addressing reporters during a plantation event, she announced the government’s ambitious target of planting over 70 lakh trees across the national capital this season.

Expressing satisfaction at the widespread response to the campaign, CM Gupta stated that every Delhi government department and school is actively participating. She appealed to all citizens and organisations to plant at least one tree as a tribute to Mother Earth.

“This is not just a plantation campaign, it’s a collective tribute to nature,” she said. “We are urging every individual, institution, and civil society group to contribute. One tree, planted in honour of our mothers and our planet, can make a real difference.”

Gupta’s focus on grassroots governance and environmental efforts reflects her push for a sustainable, people-centric Delhi through public hearings and citywide greening drives.