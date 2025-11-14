Gupta flags off Delhi–Sonipat e-bus, vows more NCR routes

New Delhi: In a major step towards reviving and expanding regional public transport, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off a new fleet of electric buses connecting Delhi with Sonipat. The service, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will run from Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal to Sonipat Bus Stand, offering a greener, safer, and more comfortable commuting option for passengers.

The newly launched inter-state route marks Delhi’s second electric bus connection with a neighbouring NCR city after the Delhi–Baraut service, which was inaugurated earlier this year during the Seva Pakhwada celebrations. The buses are equipped with modern amenities including air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS tracking systems.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal, Kashmere Gate, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aims to make inter-city transport both eco-friendly and passenger-friendly. “We are reviving inter-state bus services between Delhi and NCR cities that were discontinued several years ago. This initiative will provide citizens with accessible and convenient public transport options, reduce traffic congestion, and help curb pollution,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on clean mobility, the Chief Minister added, “The new DTC electric buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. These buses will ensure safer and more comfortable travel for passengers and will operate regularly on the Delhi–Sonipat route, ensuring smooth connectivity between the two cities.”

Gupta further emphasized that this effort aligns with the government’s long-term vision for sustainable transport. “Strengthening interconnectivity between Delhi and neighbouring states is one of our key priorities. With the people’s trust and cooperation, the Delhi Government remains committed to improving public transport and providing citizens with better and safer mobility options,” she said.

Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh echoed this sentiment, noting that the revival of inter-state routes marks an important milestone for DTC. “Inter-state bus services had been discontinued for several years, adversely impacting connectivity between Delhi and the NCR region. With this initiative, we are reviving that vital link through clean, zero-emission electric buses,” he said. “Going forward, we plan to expand such services to more cities around Delhi to make public transport even greener and more efficient.”

Six trips will operate daily on the Delhi–Sonipat route, three in each direction, connecting key locations such as GTB Nagar, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border, Kundli, and Rai before terminating at Sonipat Bus Stand.