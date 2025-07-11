Gupta chairs emergency meet as monsoon exposes drainage gaps

New Delhi: Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the capital on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the public that key areas of the city remained free from waterlogging, a long-standing monsoon challenge for the national capital.

Speaking after inaugurating the DDA’s Aarambh Pustakalaya at Adhchini Village in South Delhi, CM Gupta said, “Delhi has begun a new journey. As you have observed, we conducted multiple inspections at Barapullah, Kushak Drain, and Minto Bridge. Despite heavy rainfall, there was no waterlogging, which was a legacy. This time, there was no such thing. ITO and Barapullah were smooth.”

However, despite the government’s claims of progress, several areas in the city, particularly low-lying and densely populated zones like Saket, Tughlakabad, and Sangam Vihar continued to grapple with severe water accumulation after Wednesday evening’s downpour. Residents in these areas reported flooded roads, disrupted traffic, and water entering homes and shops.

Gupta acknowledged that while progress has been made in certain high-risk areas, more work remains to be done in others. “There are some areas where long-term solutions are needed. In the next year, the situation will be better during the rains. The government is working hard for this,” she added.

Acknowledging these ongoing issues, CM Gupta later convened a special high-level meeting to address waterlogging issues that surfaced in other parts of the city after Wednesday evening’s downpour. Expressing concern over disruptions reported from several localities, Gupta chaired a review session with Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Pravesh Sahib and senior officials from departments responsible for flood control and urban infrastructure.

“Under no circumstances will the public be allowed to suffer,” Gupta stated firmly during the meeting, issuing strict instructions for field action and interdepartmental coordination. She emphasized that while improvement at known trouble zones like Minto Road and ITO is commendable, consistent citywide performance is non-negotiable.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure regular inspection and cleaning of stormwater drains. “Stormwater drains along the roads must be regularly inspected and cleared wherever blockages are found,” she instructed. Specific focus was placed on small drains and culverts, which often go unchecked and are major contributors to localized flooding.

Highlighting the role of garbage in clogging drains, Gupta said, “Garbage lying along roads, in streets, and inside drains contributes to waterlogging. Regular removal of such waste can significantly help in preventing the issue.” She also stressed the importance of monitoring vulnerable areas even during dry spells to avoid last-minute chaos.

Officials were told to take preventive action by physically inspecting and clearing drainage infrastructure. Senior officers have been asked to be present on the ground and take responsibility. “Field staff responsibilities and accountability should be clearly defined,” Gupta instructed, adding that 24x7 monitoring must become the norm during the monsoon.

While expressing satisfaction over the improved handling of drainage at historically flood-prone zones, Gupta urged departments to replicate that success elsewhere. “If water accumulation could be prevented in such high-risk areas, similar efforts and competence must be shown citywide,” she said.

She concluded the meeting with a clear call for outcome-driven action, “Time-bound targets must be set for controlling waterlogging during the monsoon. That is the only way to ensure a permanent and effective solution across Delhi.”