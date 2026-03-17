Gupta approves major road projs to ease traffic in Delhi

New Delhi: In a major push to decongest Delhi’s busy roads, the Delhi government has approved two key infrastructure projects that promise signal-free travel between East and South Delhi and smoother traffic flow on one of the capital’s most congested stretches. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday cleared the long-pending Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor and a six-lane elevated road on MB Road, while also ordering a probe into delays during the previous government’s tenure.



The decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat.

The Barapullah Phase-III project, with a revised cost of Rs.1,635.03 crore, will extend the existing elevated corridor over the Barapullah drain, connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar. Once completed, commuters will get direct signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project would bring major relief to daily commuters. “The project will significantly reduce travel time for lakhs of people travelling between East and

South Delhi,” she said.

She added that the government has set a deadline of June 30, 2026 to complete the project and has referred the earlier delays to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). “The matter has been referred to the ACB to investigate why the project was delayed and who was responsible,” the Chief Minister said.

The Cabinet also approved a six-lane elevated corridor with underpasses on MB Road from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur, estimated to cost Rs.1,471.14 crore. The project will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in two phases.

The first phase will include a double-decker structure between Saket G-Block and Sangam Vihar with a six-lane elevated flyover and multiple underpasses, while the second phase will see a 2.48-km elevated flyover built from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur.

Calling MB Road one of South Delhi’s most congested routes, Gupta said the project would ease traffic in Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur. “These projects are important steps toward building a ‘Viksit Delhi’ and strengthening the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” she said.