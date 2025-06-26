Gupta announces traders welfare board, eight lakh to avail benefits

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, a platform dedicated to making the city more trader-friendly.

The formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board was one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto during the Assembly polls. “Under this, the government aims to revitalise trade and industry in the city. The board will play a crucial role in promoting the interests of traders and contributing to the city’s economic growth,” CM Gupta said.

With a key aim to address the needs of traders and industrialists, the board will focus on policy formation, regulatory challenges, welfare of traders, boosting employment, and investment, she added.

The chief minister said that the board will be chaired by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and comprise a 15-member committee, including nine trade activists and six government officials.

“Under this, the government will also provide a Grant-in-Aid of Rs 10 crore, which has been allocated in the budget and will be used for welfare schemes,” the chief minister further said.

The board will also provide legal aid, organise events, and create an IT portal to facilitate communication between the government and traders, said Gupta. “The board aims to simplify regulatory frameworks, streamline processes to ease regulatory challenges for traders, provide welfare schemes by implementing welfare schemes for traders, and ensure their well-being and support... it will also foster an environment that promotes employment and investment opportunities,” said the CM.

The board will also act as a bridge between the government and the trading community, conveying their suggestions and concerns directly to policy-makers.

The chif minister said there are around eight lakh traders registered with the Trade and Taxes Department of Delhi.

Under this new board, the BJP government will also hold Delhi’s first Global Investment Summit every two years to attract investors and boost economic growth.