Gunshot wound lands woman in hosp after family feud

NEW DELHI: man was admitted to GTB Hospital on Wednesday night after sustaining a gunshot wound during a violent altercation between two families during a pizza party in North East Delhi’s Seelampur, leading to the arrest of the four brothers of the sister-in-law.

The accused were identified as Tafseer (28), Shahzad (22), Gulrej (31) and Muntahir (35), all were the residents of Saheed Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police reports, the incident unfolded on the evening of October 16, when Sadiya (21) from Ghaziabad, UP, reportedly called her four brothers Tafseer, Shahzad, Gulrez, and Muntahir to her matrimonial home in Welcome, Seelampur, Delhi, leading to a violent altercation.

Sadiya is married to Zeeshan, a resident of Welcome, Delhi, but has been embroiled in ongoing disputes with Zeeshan and his family.

Sadiya’s discontent reached a boiling point after a domestic incident when Zeeshan brought pizza for the family, which aggravated her frustrations.

Sadiya, who reportedly disliked her sister-in-law Saadma, was upset with the family and demanded to live separately.

Following this, she summoned her four brothers to her marital home. Upon their arrival, a heated quarrel broke out between Sadiya’s brothers and Zeeshan’s family members, during which Muntahir, one of Sadiya’s brothers, fired a gunshot.

Saadma, Zeeshan’s sister-in-law, was shot in the stomach and rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where she is receiving treatment. The Delhi Police were alerted by the hospital and an informer, allowing a prompt response. A team from Seelampur Police Station, led by Inspector Kuldeep Singh, arrived at the scene and apprehended the four accused brothers: Muntahir, Gulrez, Tafseer, and Shahzad. A pistol, four live cartridges, and an empty shell were recovered. The brothers face charges of attempted murder and violations under the Arms Act, with a formal case registered on October 17, 2024. The investigation is ongoing.