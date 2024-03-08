NOIDA: Noida Authority on Thursday held an important meeting regarding the preservation of the environment and the Hindon river under the chairmanship of NGT expert member Dr. Afroz Ahmed, said officials.

According to senior officials, at the meeting, it was discussed that river Hindon is a historical river and has its own significance.

“Plans were discussed to preserve the river with plantation along its banks and beautification,” said a senior Noida authority officer.

Following the meeting which was attended by Noida authority CEO Dr Lokesh M, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, and other senior officers, Dr Afroz Ahmed directed officials to create awareness among locals for environment preservation.

He said that guidelines issued by NGT should be followed strictly. There should a proper balance between development, living, and environment — then only the problems can be overcome.

“Scientific research techniques should be followed and implemented properly for preserving environment. The concerned department officials should remain more vigil and actively participate in environmental preservation activities,” he said.

District Magistrate Verma also appealed for cooperation to help in pollution control.