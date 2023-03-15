Guidelines being framed to allow events at Asita East and Baansera

To draw visitors to the Asita East and the Baansera ecological sites in the Yamuna riverfront area, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday said guidelines are being framed to allow events and programmes there.

However, while framing the guidelines, it has to be “kept in mind that there are no loud musical programmes” at the nature sites, Saxena said.

There is also a proposal to hold some G20 events at these redeveloped floodplains, said the Lt Governor (L-G), who, earlier this month, hosted diplomats from G20 nations and other countries at Asita East. Later this month, another G20 event — a fashion show — has been planned at Baansera.

Saxena said that ticketed entry will be implemented for entry to the two sites. Currently, “visitors can walk in and see the beautiful view but we are planning to have ticketed entries so that people respect the space”, he told reporters at an interaction at Asita East . On the guidelines for events, Saxena said, “The DDA (Delhi Development Authority) will be framing guidelines to allow programmes but it has to be kept in mind that there are no loud musical programmes otherwise the birds will leave this place.” More than 63 bird species have been spotted at Asita East, according to officials, who added that Rs 50 has been proposed as ticket price for entry to the ecological sites. “People have started coming to Asita East for morning walks and evening walks and it can be a good recreational spot for people of East Delhi, which has the least green cover in the city,” an official said.

“Till now, people only had two options — Sanjay Lake and Smriti Van — but this can now be a good option for them. At the moment, the entry is free but we want to ensure that its beauty remains and a ticket system will help,” the official said and added that a restaurant will be set up at Asita East. There are security points to thwart untoward incidents and tickets will ensure that “nuisance makers do not gain access”, the official said and added that Asita East is a great spot for birdwatchers.

The Asita East project is spread over 197 hectares of land, out of which 90 hectares is with the DDA and the remaining falls under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh’s irrigation department. The DDA has developed 90 acres and in accordance with court directions will also be developing the remaining portion under Uttar Pradesh’s jurisdiction. The project aims at “restoring ecological character of the flood plains and provide breathable public green space”.

Baansera is Delhi’s first bamboo theme park aiming at enhancing the ecological character of Yamuna floodplains.