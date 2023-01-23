Guided heritage tour on e-bikes launched in Walled City of Delhi

New Delhi: A guided tour to explore the Walled City of Delhi riding e-bikes was launched on Sunday, civic officials said.



This will also facilitate people in travelling through the narrow lanes of old Delhi comfortably, they said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken “the initiative to grant permits for conduct of e-tours to public bike stands under its public bicycle sharing (PBS) and shared micro-mobility system (SMMS) policy,” the civic body said in a statement.

The MCD has partnered with Yulu Bikes to offer guided e-tours to showcase the rich heritage of the city, an official said.

He said a guided heritage tour of gates of Shahjahanabad (old Delhi) was launched in association with the company on Sunday. The guided heritage tour starts from Kashmere Gate and ends at the Delhi Gate, covering seven gates of old Shahjahanabad, in a three-hour ride on e-bikes, the official said.

The Walled City of Shahjahanabad is enclosed by an about 10-km-long wall, the MCD said.

Citizens can ride and cherish the city’s glorious heritage and legacy on e-bikes, the official said, adding, “many more heritage circuits will be covered in the future”. The heritage tour on Sunday was flagged off by MCD Additional Commissioner A A Tazir in the presence of other senior officials.

The initiative will add to the G20 preparedness of providing excellent transport logistics for the tourist circuit in the city, the statement said.

Delhi is dotted with monuments that the city has been able to maintain till date. The charm of Shahjahanabad can be relished in a heritage tour where one has the chance to see some great pieces of architecture, it said.

The e-bikes can be used by any person using the Yulu app at a very nominal rate, the statement said.