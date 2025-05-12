‘Guest teachers relieved for summer, may be called back’

New Delhi: As Delhi schools break for the summer, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed heads of government and taken-over schools to temporarily discontinue the services of guest teachers from May 11 to June 30.

The move aligns with the department’s standard vacation schedule.

A recent circular from the DoE outlines that while guest teachers will not be engaged in routine academic duties during the vacation period, school heads are permitted to recall them for specific responsibilities such as admissions, examinations, summer enrichment programmes, or remedial classes.

Such appointments, however, require prior approval from the district’s deputy director of education and must adhere to the established remuneration norms.

The directive is intended to streamline administrative and academic operations during the break while ensuring that essential functions remain uninterrupted. School principals have been instructed to assess needs and plan accordingly.

The decision comes even as Delhi government schools continue to grapple with a persistent shortage of full-time teachers. In a separate communication, school heads were asked to submit proposals within a week to re-engage guest teachers for temporary vacancies. These proposals must also specify a vacant sanctioned post for the purpose of salary disbursement.

Currently, around 13,000 guest teachers are employed across Delhi, with nearly half engaged in administrative or support roles rather than classroom teaching.

The community of guest teachers has consistently raised concerns over low compensation, with multiple appeals sent to the Lieutenant Governor requesting a salary revision.

Highlighting their importance, Ajay Veer Yadav, Secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association, stated, “Guest teachers play a vital role in bridging staffing gaps. Their commitment is central to ensuring educational continuity and maintaining quality learning outcomes.”

Despite the temporary relief, the guest teacher workforce remains a crucial pillar in Delhi’s public education system.