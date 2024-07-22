Guard arrested for killing and burning brother-in-law

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram police have arrested a security guard for the murder his brother-in-law and burning his body with oil over abusing and troubling his sister.

The police were alerted to a house fire in Sector-15, Gurugram, on July 19, 2024, discovering a charred body. The deceased, identified as Gorelal alias Halla (33), was found by a complainant who revealed construction work was ongoing, and the watchman, Rajesh alias Chotu (21), was missing. Inspector Arvind Kumar’s team apprehended Rajesh in Sector-29, Gurugram. Rajesh confessed, stating he killed Gorelal, his brother-in-law, out of anger for mistreating his sick sister. After strangling Gorelal while drinking, Rajesh set the body on fire and fled.