Guard apprehended for murder of senior citizen, stolen items seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a guard for the murder of a senior citizen lady over a robbery at her residence.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Jafrabad Police Station.

The accused was identified as Rajan Sharma (24) resident of Ghonda, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident, which took place on May 14, was reported by the victim’s son who found his mother unconscious and bleeding in their home.

Missing items included gold earrings, a purse, and electronic gadgets.

Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to her injuries on May 18, leading to the addition of murder charges under section 302 of the IPC.

Given the gravity of the crime, a specialised team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch was formed to track down the perpetrator.

Through diligent analysis of CCTV footage and other technical inputs, the team honed in on potential suspects.

Multiple raids were conducted across Western UP and Northeast Delhi.

On June 6, a tip-off led the team to Ghonda, Delhi, where Rajan Sharma was apprehended.

The operation was led by Inspector K.K. Sharma and supervised by ACP Arvind Kumar, with key contributions from other officers.

Recovered items included the stolen anklets, bangles, smartwatch, mobile phone, and housebreaking tools, notably an iron rod used in the murder.

The motorcycle used during the crime was also seized.

This arrest has also linked Sharma to other theft cases, including two electronic FIRs filed in March 2024 for theft under sections 379 and 380 IPC in Jafrabad.