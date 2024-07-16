GTB Hosp patient murder possible case of mistaken identity: Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Riyazuddin inside a ward at GTB Hospital. Faiz (20) from Loni, Uttar Pradesh, and Farhan from Chauhan Banger, Delhi, were apprehended for allegedly providing a motorcycle to four suspects who arrived at the hospital on Sunday evening. One of the four entered ward number 24 and shot Riyazuddin, mistaking him for a rival gangster.



DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary stated that Faiz and Farhan are being interrogated, and their police remand will be sought to identify the shooter. The DCP assured that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. The attackers intended to kill a rival of the Hasim Baba gang, who had been admitted to the same ward but was relocated a day before the incident. Riyazuddin, a dentist undergoing treatment for abdominal infection since June 23, was mistakenly targeted.

On the day of the shooting, Faiz and Farhan were at Faheem alias Badshah Khan’s flat in Babarpur. Faheem, an associate of the Hasim Baba gang, orchestrated the attack, instructing the group to target the rival gangster and provided an escape plan post-shooting. The police registered a murder case based on a statement by Riyazuddin’s sister, Tarranum Malik, who witnessed the shooting.

Video footage from hospital cameras shows four individuals entering the emergency gate, aiding in identifying the suspects through social media and mobile records.

Faiz was arrested from Laxmi Garden in Loni, and during interrogation, he revealed Faheem’s involvement and the roles of his brothers, Faujaan and Moin Khan.

Multiple police teams, including the crime branch and personnel from adjoining stations, are investigating the case. Efforts involve analysing CCTV footage to determine the suspects’ movements and escape route. The police are exploring the angle of mistaken identity, given Riyazuddin’s lack of a criminal record and the presence of the actual target, a criminal from Welcome area, in the same ward until a

day prior.

Coordination with Haryana and UP police is ongoing to monitor the suspects’ movements and prevent them from crossing state borders. Further investigation continues to apprehend all involved.