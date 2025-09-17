GST relief: Mother Dairy cuts prices for consumers

New Delhi: Mother Dairy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has announced a reduction in the prices of several value-added dairy and processed food products following the recent Goods and Services Tax reforms.

Effective from September 22, the company will pass on the full benefit of tax cuts to consumers across its portfolio, which now falls either under the exempted/nil category or the lowest slab of five per cent.

The revised prices cover items such as paneer, butter, cheese, ghee, milkshakes and ice creams, along with Safal-branded frozen snacks, pickles, jams and coconut water. For instance, the price of a one-litre UHT milk pack has been cut from Rs 77 to Rs 75, while a 500-gram pack of butter will now cost Rs 285

instead of Rs 305.

Managing Director Manish Bandlish said the move would make packaged food more affordable, boost demand, and benefit farmers through

higher consumption.