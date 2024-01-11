GRSE launches next generation electric ferry for Bengal govt

Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched a next generation electric ferry on Thursday for the West Bengal government.



A GRSE statement read that this vessel, being constructed for the state government, holds the prospect of replacing diesel-engine run ferries with green platforms that use only battery and solar power. “The launch of the vessel, named ‘Dheu’ (wave) kick starts several opportunities in zero emission transport contributing to growth of waterways of India in line with the Maritime India Vision-2030 which can complement road/rail-based cargo and passenger transport,” it read.

The 24-metre-long next generation electric ferry designed by GRSE will be powered by a 246 kWh liquid-cooled energy storage solution. It is ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers in air-conditioned comfort and with no noise or engine vibrations.

The ferry will have twin screw propellers for greater maneuverability and a catamaran aluminum hull which will allow speeds up to 10 knots. It will have solar panels to augment the power supply. It is being built to comply with the latest classification society rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) related to passenger safety.

Once launched, the vessel shall undergo harbor and afloat trials and shall thereafter be delivered to the state government.

Commodore PR Hari, Indian Navy (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, said that launch of this “Green Vessel” is a major accomplishment and when delivered, “Dheu” shall be a gamechanger that shall revolutionise the Inland Waterways transportation sector”. “New technology adoption with specific thrust on autonomous and Green energy platforms has been a key focus area for GRSE, and the coming months shall see the development of more such new products,” he added.