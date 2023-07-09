Ground zero: PWD min Atishi inspects waterlogged areas

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) conducted an inspection of the areas that were affected amid heavy rainfall in the city.



PWD minister Atishi directed officials to implement additional measures to prevent future instances of waterlogging.

She visited the Tilak Bridge and Zakhira Underpass pumping stations to assess the impact of the heavy rainfall and also inspected the Monsoon Control Room at the PWD headquarters to gain a comprehensive understanding of the waterlogging situation throughout the city.

The minister highlighted that Delhi has experienced over 150 millimetres of rain in just 24 hours, an amount equivalent to 20 percent of the total monsoon season rainfall. While the PWD had prepared to handle up to 100 millimetres of rainfall, the unexpected downpour necessitated an increase in water pumping capacity.

Atishi further said that due to the efficiency of the department’s prompt response, it resulted in mitigating waterlogging in most areas within 2 to 3 hours after the rainfall ceased.

“Prompt action was taken by the department to keep all pumping stations operational and to mitigate waterlogging in most areas within 2 to 3 hours after the rain stopped,” she said.

Atishi emphasised the urgency of preventing future waterlogging incidents and stated that all necessary arrangements would be made accordingly. The inspections carried out by ministers in affected areas, including the PWD,

Delhi Jal Board, MCD, and Flood and Irrigation Control Department, will help identify measures to address the situation effectively.