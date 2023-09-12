‘Greenery planted for G20 Summit will be maintained’

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal assured on Monday that the greenery planted for the G20 summit will be maintained so that the “NDMC area may always remain green”.



The 32,000 shrubs comprising of multiple season flowers like Izora Sadabahar, Genda, Zafari will be regular watered by the NDMC staff to grow and survive, said Chahal, adding that the 3,100 trees will definitely reduce air pollution and provide healthy life to the residents of the NDMC area.

Along with this, the signage put up by the Electricity Department will also be maintained by the NDMC staff and constantly monitored through the Command and Control Centre in the Palika Kendra in New Delhi.

The Public Health Department has deployed around 2,100 employees working in three shifts round-the-clock for cleanliness.

Around 38 auto tippers will work towards door-to-door garbage collection, 22 garbage trucks and loaders will transport 1,000 L to Okhla, and 12 municipal vehicles will be collecting and transporting green wastes of about 300 MT per day.

Mechanical road sweepers and anti-smog guns will also be engaged, mentioned Chahal.

He added that there will be separate efforts to control vector-borne diseases in the city through 165 employees, each of whom will be responsible for 30-40 anti-larvae checking.

The 21 fountains installed in the NDMC areas will remain in operation from 7 AM to 2 PM and 4 PM to 12 AM every day, with water tankers allotted for refilling.

The cleanliness and maintenance of the sculptures will also be undertaken by the Council staff.

With a floating population of 15 lakh in the NDMC area, the NDMC

member informed that an awareness campaign to maintain and safeguard the assets obtained during the G20 Summit preparation will be done through the involvement of the Resident Welfare Associations and Market Traders’ Associations.

Alongside, all licensed street vendors will be reinstated and parking structure of almost 50 roads will be worked upon from here onwards.

While extending his gratitude to the residents of Delhi, NDMC officials, Public Works Department and other agencies of the city for cooperating and working tirelessly

for the Summit, Chahal also promised that sculptures and parks will be installed in collaboration with Lalit Kala Academy along the theme of Waste-to-Art.