Green transit: 320 new e-buses, enhanced depot electrification

New Delhi: In a notable advancement towards a greener future, the Delhi government has expanded its public transport fleet with the induction of 320 new electric buses. This addition marks a significant milestone as Delhi now boasts the highest number of electric buses in any Indian city, with a total of 1,970 electric buses, making up 25% of the entire fleet of 7,683 buses. The expansion was celebrated on Tuesday, with a flag-off ceremony led by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena at Baansera, Sarai Kale Khan.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot highlighted the achievement, stating, “The induction of these new electric buses marks a significant step towards our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener Delhi.

These buses are not only environmentally friendly but also equipped with the latest safety and convenience features for our passengers.” Gahlot emphasised the pride the city holds in its record, noting, “We are proud to have the highest number of electric buses in any Indian city and are dedicated to further expanding this fleet.”

With the addition of these new buses, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) now operates 4,536 buses, which include 1,570 electric buses, while the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) manages 3,147 buses, including 400 electric buses. Before today, Delhi had been operating 1,650 electric buses since January 2022, which have collectively traveled over 112 million kilometres, saving more than 91,000 tonnes of CO2.

Delhi’s electric bus fleet is now the second largest in the world, trailing only behind Santiago, Chile, which leads with 2,267 electric buses. By 2025, Delhi aims to operate a total of 10,480 buses, with 80% (8,280 buses) being electric, a move projected to save 467,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

New electric buses will be deployed from Sukhdev Vihar, Kalkaji, and Naraina depots, improving city connectivity with routes extending to Badarpur Border, Mori Gate Terminal, and Mehrauli Terminal. The Delhi government is investing in depot electrification, preparing nearly 60 depots for over 8,000 electric buses by 2025. Currently, 18 depots are operational, with Kalkaji and Naraina as the latest.

The new buses offer low-floor designs, free tickets for women, zero-emission operation, and smart digital ticketing. They also feature GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, and hooters connected to a central control center for enhanced safety.