Green, tech, care: Delhi’s Rs 1 lakh-cr reboot

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs 1,03,700-crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Delhi Assembly, calling it a “Green Budget” with “21 percent of the total budget” allocated to environmental protection, amounting to over Rs 22,000 crore.



The Budget, higher by Rs 3,700 crore than last year, outlines 10 focus areas and reflects an 8 percent rise over net expenditure. Ahead of the presentation, the Assembly received a bomb

threat, with police stating “nothing suspicious has been found so far.”

Gupta highlighted that Delhi is progressing under a “triple-engine government,” noting the city’s per capita income is among the highest in the country.

Environment & green initiatives

Over Rs 21,630 crore has been earmarked for “environmental sustainability and pollution mitigation,” including Rs 300 crore for pollution control and Rs 504 crore for anti-smog measures. Rs 1,352 crore has been allocated for “dust-free roads,” alongside plans for cycle tracks along the Yamuna and solar panels on drains in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority.

Infrastructure and PWD

Rs 5,921 crore has been allocated. “Our aim is safe roads, climate corridors and flawless connectivity,” Gupta said. Rs 1,392 crore will be used for redevelopment of roads, including 750 km recarpeting. Projects include Barapullah Phase-3 (Rs 210 crore), new flyovers, corridors (Rs 575 crore), and drainage upgrades.

Transport & mobility

Rs 8,374 crore has been allocated, with Gupta reiterating that “the entire fleet of govt buses will be electric by 2029.” The government will issue 1,100 e-auto permits to women and transgender persons. Rs 200 crore has been set aside for EV policy and Rs 2,885 crore for DMRC.

Health

Rs 13,034 crore has been allocated. “Accessible Healthcare and Secure Life,” Gupta said. The ANMOL scheme will provide 56 free diagnostic tests for newborns. The government will open 750 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Rs 1,500 crore) and extend PM-JAY coverage to transgender persons (Rs 202 crore). A trauma centre at GTB Hospital, digital blood bank, ventilator tracking system, and medical college in Dwarka have been announced.

Education

Rs 19,326 crore has been allocated. “1.30 lakh girl students will be provided free bicycles,” she said. Rs 475 crore has been set aside for school construction and expansion. Laptops will be given to meritorious students. A Sainik School will be opened, and the Centre has been urged to set up 10 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Social welfare & women

Rs 5,110 crore has been earmarked for ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojna’, offering Rs 2,500 monthly assistance. “Rs 260 crore… free LPG cylinder on Holi and Diwali,” Gupta said. ‘Rani Haat’ will be set up for women entrepreneurs.

Utilities & power

Rs 3,942 crore has been allocated to the power sector, including Rs 200 crore for underground cabling. Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board for water and sewage management.

Safety & governance

An ‘Emergency Operation Centre’ will be set up for disaster management.

Fire services allocation has been increased to Rs 674 crore following incidents like the Palam fire. The Budget projects tax revenue of Rs 74,000 crore and includes a revenue surplus of over Rs 9,000 crore, with Gupta stating the government aims to shift focus “from macro-infrastructure to quality-of-life improvements.”