Green ride to school takes off

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated Delhi’s first fleet of electric school buses at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodhi Estate, marking a decisive step in the capital’s green transport transition. More than 24 buses were flagged off in the presence of Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor declared, “Delhi is in safe hands today,” praising the Chief Minister for her efforts to improve air quality within just six months of taking office. He expressed confidence that “within the next two to three years, Delhi will witness remarkable transformations that citizens have long awaited.” He also noted that the buses would ease the daily commute of 1,200 students, reducing 400–500 private vehicles from the roads, which would help cut both pollution and traffic congestion. “If all schools and colleges adopt such initiatives, the problem of pollution can be significantly mitigated,” he added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the government’s commitment to sustainable growth. “True progress lies in living in harmony with nature,” she said. Highlighting measures such as landfill removal, dust control, afforestation, and Yamuna riverfront rejuvenation, she called the new school buses a “decisive step” in Delhi’s clean air mission. She urged all schools to follow suit, stating, “Now, it will not be pollution that flows through Delhi’s veins, but clean air.” The Chief Minister also announced statewide school competitions on environmental themes to instill a culture of sustainability among students. “Patriotism today is not merely about sacrificing one’s life for the nation, but about every citizen contributing daily towards making their city and country clean, safe, and pollution-free. We have the opportunity every single day to live for our country and to take it forward,” she remarked.

Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh underlined the larger mobility vision. “Over 20 electric buses have already been deployed from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya under the pilot phase. Another school will soon be included in this project, and after assessing cost-effectiveness and maintenance aspects, the service will be gradually expanded to more schools across Delhi.”

He assured citizens that there would be no shortage of buses on city roads. “By December, over 5,000 electric buses will start running on the city roads. There will be no bus shortage in Delhi,” he said.

The Minister highlighted how the initiative supports clean mobility while strengthening the public transport ecosystem. “If schools increasingly adopt electric buses for student transportation, it will not only make children’s journeys safer and modern but will also reduce congestion, save fuel, and help make DTC profitable and self-sustaining,” he said.

Commending Sardar Patel Vidyalaya for transitioning its entire fleet, Dr. Singh said the school had set an inspiring example. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing hassle-free public transport to the people of Delhi,” he added.