Green milestone as CM & L-G flag off 500 new electric buses

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move toward sustainable urban transportation, Delhi has solidified its position as the leader in electric buses in India, with the Delhi government introducing 500 new electric buses on Thursday.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, flagged off the buses from the IP Depot, bringing the total count to an impressive 1,300 electric buses in the Capital.

CM Kejriwal conveyed his excitement, stating, “Today, 500 more electric buses have been included in the fleet of the Transport Department. For this, I congratulate the people of Delhi.

Now, Delhi has 1,300 electric buses, making Delhi number one in terms of electric buses in the country. Our efforts to strengthen Delhi’s transportation system will continue.”

The event marked a milestone in Delhi’s journey to combat pollution and enhance public transport.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasized the eco-friendly nature of these additions, saying, “These buses are 100 per cent electric, with zero smoke emission. This means no contribution to pollution. These buses are fully air-conditioned and passengers have given excellent feedback concerning its AC during summers especially. These buses are comfortable and convenient to travel.”

The buses come equipped with essential safety features such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS, ensuring a secure commuting experience.

Delhi aims to further revolutionise its public transport by envisioning a fleet of over 10,000 buses by 2025, with an ambitious 80 per cent being electric.

Gahlot shared, “Our government’s goal is to convert the entire fleet of buses into electric buses by 2025. By the end of 2025, the total number of buses in Delhi will be 10,480, with 80 pc being electric buses.”

This commitment positions Delhi as a global leader in embracing electric mobility on a massive scale.

Highlighting the environmental impact, Gahlot revealed, “Approximately 800 buses are plying on the streets of Delhi in 1.5 years. To give an idea of this, 34,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been saved.”

The electric buses have not only significantly reduced carbon emissions but have also contributed to the city’s battle against pollution.

As part of the comprehensive plan, 60 bus depots in Delhi are undergoing electrification. The government has allocated over Rs 1,500 crore for this purpose, emphasising the commitment to a sustainable and electrified public transport infrastructure.