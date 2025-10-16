Green crackers: Govt to enforce conditions

New Delhi: The Delhi government has moved swiftly to implement the Supreme Court’s order permitting the limited sale and use of certified green firecrackers during Diwali, with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announcing a series of enforcement and awareness measures to ensure compliance.

The Supreme Court’s decision, which partially relaxed the blanket ban on firecrackers, came after a joint request from the Centre and the Delhi government, and followed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s appeal to allow eco-friendly alternatives that balance festive traditions with environmental safety.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued directives to all departments to maintain cleanliness, ensure smooth traffic flow, and enhance lighting across the capital during the festival. “Diwali should reflect a clean, disciplined, and cooperative Delhi,” the Chief Minister said, urging citizens to use indigenous products and celebrate responsibly.

Furthermore, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sirsa welcomed the court’s decision and said Delhi would ensure responsible celebrations under Chief Minister Gupta’s leadership. “The Hon’ble Court has done us a favour, but it comes with responsibility. Only certified green crackers bearing QR codes can be sold, and retailers must act as partners in awareness,” Sirsa said.

He announced that District Magistrates will designate specific sites across Delhi for the sale of green firecrackers, which will be allowed only between October 18 and 20. Sale licenses will be issued to PESO-certified retailers, and unsold stock will have to be safely returned or disposed of within two days after Diwali.

The Environment Minister chaired a series of high-level meetings with senior officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), PESO, NEERI, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, and the Divisional Commissioner’s office to finalise enforcement mechanisms. The government has also directed police authorities to process temporary sale license applications within two days to ensure readiness before Diwali.

Sirsa emphasised that bursting green crackers will only be permitted for two hours in the evening (8:00 PM to 10:00 PM) and one hour in the morning (6:00 AM to 7:00 AM) on October 19 and 20. “This relaxation is temporary. If Delhi shows discipline, it could pave the way for a permanent model balancing celebration and sustainability,” he added.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has instructed all local bodies, including the MCD, NDMC, and PWD, to ensure all streetlights are functional and to conduct special cleaning drives in markets and public spaces. The Traffic Police have also been asked to deploy additional personnel in crowded areas for crowd management and traffic control.