Green Budget passed in dramatic finale

New Delhi: In a dramatic finale to the Budget Session, the Delhi Assembly on Friday unanimously passed the 2026–27 “Green Budget,” even as the House witnessed sharp political exchanges, major institutional actions, and a serious security alert. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta set the tone, declaring, “The era of excuses is over - it’s time for results,” signalling a shift towards accountability-driven governance.



Budget cleared

Outlining her government’s priorities, Gupta said, “This is a new government with a new way of working. The focus will be on delivery,” adding, “Delhi will no longer remain stuck. It will move forward rapidly and set an example for the country.” Calling it the highest-ever capital expenditure budget, she stressed that it aims for “real, on-ground development.” She asserted, “Every rupee will be accounted for, every project delivered,” while highlighting a Rs 47,000 crore “debt legacy,” with Rs 27,547 crore still outstanding. She detailed pending liabilities, including Rs 3,700 crore in expressways, Rs 9,087 crore in metro projects, over Rs 2,000 crore in hospitals, and Rs 1,031 crore in DMRC-PWD works. The government has begun clearing dues, including Rs 114 crore in tuition fees for SC/ST/OBC students and Rs 538 crore for colleges, along with payments related to EWS welfare, scholarships and sportspersons. Gupta also alleged irregularities, claiming Rs 250 crore was paid in a PWD project “without any work being completed.”

Opposition targeted

Targeting the Opposition, Gupta said, “They were given a full opportunity to speak inside the Assembly but chose to sit on the streets instead.” On borrowing, she clarified, “Loans are not new,” adding, “our government has maintained fiscal discipline,” with borrowings at just 1.17 per cent of GSDP at 7.4 per cent interest. She further flagged losses of Rs 99,000 crore in DTC and Rs 91,000 crore in DJB, calling the water billing system “dysfunctional.”

3rd consecutive bomb threat

Amid proceedings, Speaker Vijender Gupta informed the House that the Assembly received its third bomb threat email between March 24 and March 26. Calling the matter serious, he said police have been directed to act “without any laxity.” Security has been intensified with enhanced CCTV surveillance and a computerised entry system to ensure better monitoring.

‘Phansi-ghar’ row

In a significant resolution, the Assembly issued a formal warning to former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goyal and Rakhi Birla over spreading a “manufactured and baseless narrative” regarding a ‘Phansi Ghar’ inside the Assembly. Speaker Gupta said, “The contempt has been proven,” adding, “While no court in India can grant relief in matters of legislative privilege, we are proceeding based on the dignity of this institution.” He termed linking the Assembly to an execution chamber a “disservice,” recalling its historic legacy, including Mahatma Gandhi’s visit during the Rowlatt Bill debate.

Special mentions by MLAs

Addressing concerns raised by MLAs over lack of responses from departments, Speaker Gupta assured that issues would be properly resolved. “The procedure is that such replies are sent to the Committee on Questions and References, which summons officers and the MLA concerned for resolution of the issue,” he said.

CAG reports

Discussions on multiple CAG reports dominated proceedings. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The CAG report clearly establishes that this was not a policy error but a deliberate design,” alleging over Rs 2,000 crore loss in the excise policy and calling it a “cartel-driven system.” Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood stated, “These are not my words—these findings come from the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India,” highlighting failures in university planning, admissions and infrastructure. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “These are not allegations. These are findings recorded by the CAG,” adding, “Delhi does not lack water…Delhi suffered from lack of planning.”

Yamuna, water mismanagement

Yamuna pollution and water mismanagement emerged as key issues in the Assembly, with Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh stating, “These are not allegations. These are findings recorded by the CAG.”