Greater Noida’s Toy Park to create 15,000 jobs

Greater Noida: A toy park, YEIDA’s second industrial cluster, is being developed along the Yamuna Expressway spanning roughly 100 acres in Sector 33. Officials said that this industrial sector will play a pivotal role in establishing India’s dominance in the global toy industry.

According to offcials, the construction of several units is presently underway and the production is scheduled to begin by year’s end. “134 plots have been allocated in the comprehensive plan for the Toy Park to bolster the Indian toy industry. The allocation encompasses plots ranging from 1000 square metres to 10,500 square metres. Ninety-four plots have been registered thus far. Numerous allottees have initiated construction after obtaining approved blueprints,” said a senior authority officer.

YEIDA’s CEO Arunvir Singh said that the toy park in Sector 33 along Yamuna Expressway coupled with its proximity to Noida International Airport, shall facilitate worldwide distribution.

“Units within the toy park shall directly benefit from these amenities. The park shall produce educational and soft toys, including items made from cloth and wood, facilitating both learning and play for children. It shall significantly benefit job seekers, creating employment opportunities for thousands, particularly women. Even minimally educated women shall be able to earn their livelihood after basic training,” said Singh. According to industry estimates, India imports toys worth Rs 2,500 crore annually, with the majority imported from China. The indian toys association officials said they anticipate investments worth Rs 600 crore and at least 1 5,000 new jobs at Toy Park.