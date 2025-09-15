Greater Noida: Woman & son die in suspected suicide over child’s illness

Greater Noida: A 38-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son died after allegedly jumping from the thirteenth floor of Greater Noida West’s Ace City Society on Saturday. Police said the woman had been under constant stress due to her son’s rare illness.

Darpan Chawla, a chartered accountant, and his wife Sakshi, originally from Uttarakhand, had only one child — 12-year-old Daksh — who had been suffering from a neurodevelopmental disorder since childhood and was on regular medication.

Sakshi, who earlier worked at a private institute in Noida with a high salary, had left her job to care for him.

On Sunday morning, around 10am, Darpan was in another room of the house when he heard a scream. Rushing to the balcony, he saw his wife and son lying

on the ground.

DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said Sakshi had been deeply distressed over her son’s deteriorating health, which showed little improvement. “A suicide note has been recovered from the spot and further investigation is underway,” he said.

The note, addressed to her husband, stated they did not wish to trouble him any longer and that no one was responsible for their deaths. “We are leaving this world... Sorry. We do not want to trouble you anymore. Your life should not be ruined because of us. No one is responsible for our death.”

A resident said that for the past seven to eight years, Sakshi had dedicated her life to her son’s medicines, therapies, and hospital visits.

“Both parents were emotionally and mentally drained but kept hope alive — consulting top doctors and visiting religious places, from gurudwaras to temples, praying for a miracle,” said Neeraj Rajput, another resident.

“The couple were known for their polite and respectful nature. They never had disputes with anyone in the society, but behind closed doors the emotional burden was immense. Constant stress, worry, and helplessness over her son’s condition eventually led to this tragic step,” he added.