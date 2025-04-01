Greater Noida water bills increased by 10%

Greater Noida: Residents of Greater Noida will have to pay increased water bills now as the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to hike water bills by almost 10 per cent. Officials said that the new rates will be applicable from April 1.

The Greater Noida Authority supplies drinking water to residential, industrial, commercial and group housing plots of the city. The water bill for a residential plot up to 60 square metres will be increased from Rs 173 to Rs 190 per month, while the bill for 60 to 120 square metres will be increased from

Rs 286 to Rs 315.

Properties spanning 201 to 350 sqm will be charged Rs 942, while plots between 501 and 1,000 sqm will need to pay Rs 1,855 monthly.

For group housing societies, plots up to 1,000 sqm will now pay Rs 8,250 monthly. Larger plots face higher charges, with properties between 15,000 and 25,000 sqm paying Rs 1.1 lakh. Properties over 10 acres will incur an additional Rs 14,124 for each extra acre.

According to the authority officials, if allottees fail to pay the water bill after the financial year ends, the outstanding amount shall be recovered with annual interest, compounded half-yearly. The allottee must complete their KVA (Know Your Allottee) verification. Subsequently, they can pay the bill online or through the Mitra app.

GNIDA continues to offer a 5 per cent discount for annual payments made between April and September. Late payments beyond the financial year will attract 11 per cent annual interest, compounded half-yearly from March 31. Payments can be made via www.investgnida.in or the Mitra App.

Additionally, GNIDA has increased land rates by 5 per cent across all categories. In residential areas including Alpha 1, 2, Gamma 1, 2, Beta 1, 2, Delta 1, 2, 3, Swarn Nagri and specified sectors, rates have increased from Rs 47,227 to Rs 49,588 per sqm. Builder plots in these areas now cost Rs 57,218 per sqm, up from Rs 54,493. Commercial plot rates have risen to Rs 69,932 per sqm from Rs 66,602. Industrial plot rates in Ecotech areas have been revised to between Rs 32,327 and Rs 20,284 per sqm. Institutional plot prices now range from Rs 21,899 to Rs 28,608 per sqm.

The authority has approved a Rs 5,600 crore budget for 2025-26, with Rs 1,400 crore allocated for land acquisition and the remainder for infrastructure development.