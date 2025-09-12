Greater Noida: Underpass at Char Murti chowk nears partial opening

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Authority is working swiftly to ease traffic congestion at the busy Char Murti Chowk in Greater Noida West. The construction of the underpass at this key intersection is progressing rapidly. The slab (roof) of the underpass is almost complete, and officials plan to open it soon for vehicle movement above the underpass. This will provide partial relief to commuters until the full project is completed.

Greater Noida Authority CEO N.G. Ravi Kumar visited the underpass site to inspect the ongoing work. He directed engineers and contractors to speed up the construction process and open the upper part of the underpass at the earliest. Full completion of the underpass is expected to take another six months. During his visit, the CEO walked around the underpass area and reviewed the quality and pace of work. Senior Manager Prabhat Shankar from Work Circle-1 briefed him on the progress. The CEO also gave instructions to repair and widen all service roads around the intersection to improve traffic flow.

In addition, he inspected the nearby foot overbridge and emphasized regular maintenance of the lifts installed there. He directed officials to widen the 60-meter road’s service lane and later inspected the 80-meter road near Ace City, which connects the 60-meter and 130-meter roads. A 100-meter stretch is delayed due to a land dispute, which the Authority is working to resolve.

The CEO also reviewed the 130-meter road and instructed that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor be completed within this financial year.

Earlier, on Sunday, ACEO Sumit Yadav also visited Greater Noida West to inspect roads and traffic issues. He visited several areas, spoke to residents, and reviewed construction quality, showing the Authority’s serious efforts to improve infrastructure and ease traffic in the region.