Greater Noida trainee doctor dies by suicide

Greater Noida: A 29-year-old trainee doctor allegedly died by suicide on Monday after jumping from the 21st floor of a residential tower in Gaur City Society, located in the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida West.

Police identified the deceased as Shiva Sharma, a native of Mathura, who had come with his mother to visit his sister residing in Tower O of the society’s 14th Avenue. Around 1 pm, he jumped from the high-rise and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“The man died by suicide after jumping from the 21st floor of a Greater Noida society. During initial enquiry with the family, it emerged that he was suffering from mental illness. Police are investigating the matter to establish the exact reasons,” said Shaivya Goyal, ADCP, Central Noida.

Family members said Sharma, a resident of Govind Nagar, Mathura, had recently completed his MBBS in Mumbai and was due to begin his internship in Nashik next month. He had joined a private medical college in Delhi in 2015 but was forced to suspend his studies in 2020 after developing mental health issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, which left him distressed and depressed. Police added that he had been undergoing treatment for mental illness in Bengaluru. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Greater Noida and Noida have recorded a worrying rise in suicides in recent years. Later on Monday, another tragedy was reported in Bisrakh area when a man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife and brother-in-law.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, the incident took place in Roza Jalalpur under Bisrakh police station on the evening of September 29. Pappu Lal (22), a labourer, attacked his 21-year-old wife Jaswanti and six-year-old brother-in-law Tej Prakash, killing both before taking his own life at around 4:30 pm.

“Family members said his mental condition was unstable. Police and forensic teams have inspected the scene, and legal formalities are under way,” Awasthi said.