Greater Noida trader’s son ‘killed’ by ‘friends’

Seven days after a businessman’s teenage son went missing in Greater

Noida, police on Wednesday said it has nabbed two of his friends, including a juvenile, after a gunfight for allegedly killing him.

Police claimed the duo has confessed to killing their friend and then dumping his body in Khareli canal. The body is yet to be found. Family members and relatives of Vaibhav Singhal, 16, protested at the local police station on Wednesday, and many traders in Bilaspur town downed shutters over the killing and demanded strict action against culprits. Aruj Singhal, Vaibhav’s father, who lives in Bilaspur town, had lodged a complaint at the

local Dankaur Police Station about his son going missing

after which an FIR was lodged under IPC section 363

(missing), a police officer said. When the matter was investigated, police zeroed in on two of his friends

a 19-year-old Maj Pathan, and another, a 15-year-old, a police spokesperson said.