Greater Noida to streamline industrial plot allotment

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh Government Principal Secretary Alok Kumar on Wednesday held a meeting at Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s (GNIDA) directing officials to decide measures to attract major companies to Greater Noida, with particular emphasis on establishing manufacturing units in the region.

According to officials, the Principal Secretary stressed that the plot allotment procedure for industrial investors must be streamlined while expediting the progression from allotment to functionality. He emphasised encouraging companies to register under the Factory Act to accurately determine the industrial units’ gross value statewide.

The Principal Secretary anticipated that Uttar Pradesh’s economy can achieve the one trillion-dollar milestone solely through substantial manufacturing unit investments. He further directed cancelling allocations of industrial plots where recipients have failed to establish industries, redistributing them to other entrepreneurs for industrial development, thereby generating employment alongside investment.

In the meeting present were CEO of Greater Noida Authority NG Ravi Kumar, ACEO Saumya Srivastava and ACEO Sunil Kumar Singh among other officials. The principal secretary advised adopting the Gujarat and Karnataka model to boost industrial investment.

CEO NG Ravi Kumar informed that the Authority would shortly launch an industrial plot scheme, while expediting land acquisition from farmers and its development. “There are regular consultations with entrepreneurs to address their concerns. Ongoing efforts to encourage company registrations under the Factory Act through entrepreneurial meetings are in process,” said Kumar.