Greater Noida to get Rs 5,000-cr Logistics Park in Sector Kappa 2; modern cargo terminals, warehouses, cold storage planned

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced to establish a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Sector Kappa 2, Dadri, through a land allotment scheme. As per officials, the project will span approximately in 174 acres, with land priced at ₹11,000 per sqm, situated in proximity to the Noida International Airport in Jewar. “This is a unique project and a core component of Greater Noida authority’s Master Plan 2041 and it will address the National Capital Region’s expanding logistics needs and enhance competitiveness of industries in the global market. “This project will not only fuel the growth but also create thousands of jobs,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority.

The facility will benefit from direct access to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, establishing itself as a crucial logistics hub in NCR. Situated beside a 250-acre Inland Container Depot (ICD) managed by Concor, the MMLP is anticipated to form an integrated cargo zone. The development is expected to draw investments worth ₹5,000 crore and create about 15,000 employment opportunities. The development will include an intermodal container terminal for multi-transport cargo operations. It will house modern facilities including cargo yards, automated cold storage warehouses, and specialised terminals for various cargo types. Organisations will have permission to operate warehousing facilities, both bonded and non-bonded, alongside freight forwarding and customs services. The plans include a training centre for logistics and digital cargo operations.

Officials emphasised the strategic value of the location’s proximity to transport infrastructure, enabling efficient cargo movement. The authority commenced accepting online applications on Friday, with a one-month submission period. Applications will undergo evaluation by a screening committee, followed by an allotment committee review. Eligibility criteria require companies to invest ₹1,200 crore minimum, excluding land costs, with at least 10 years of logistics experience, particularly in ICD or rail terminal operations. The development aligns with the Uttar Pradesh government’s Multi-Modal Logistics Park Policy 2024, offering benefits to qualified investors. Selection will utilise a points-based system considering investment plans and experience, with presentations required from shortlisted candidates. Equal scores will result in allocation through a lottery system.