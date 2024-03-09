Greater Noida: Three-day ‘Pushpotsav 2024’ inaugurated in City Park

Greater Noida: The three days’ ‘Pushpotsav 2024’ has started at a city park in Greater Noida on Friday showcasing over a hundred varieties of flowers.



According to officials, the event was inaugurated by Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar in the presence of Greater Noida Authority’s ACEO Annapurna Garg and the team of Floriculture Society.

“The beauty of any city lies in its greenery, condition of parks and flowers and plants. In this matter, Greater Noida is at the forefront among all the cities of NCR”, said MLA Nagar while praising the authority for keeping Greater Noida a green city.

ACEO Annapurna Garg said that flowers give the message of cherishing the future of our coming generations.

Officials said that the flower exhibition is being organised on the instructions of Greater Noida Authority CEO, NG Ravi Kumar, and hundreds of species of flowers can be seen in it. “Despite the first day, a large number of people came to enjoy the flower festival. This time Dahlia has been made the theme flower. In the flower exhibition, flower cultivation, flower designs prepared by experts,

landscaping, decoration of pots and spot gardens etc. are worth seeing” said a senior GNIDA officer.

“Live music, music, and dance programmes are taking place for all three days. Various types of competitions have also been organised for school students and common citizens. Mehndi and Rangoli competitions are also being held. The winners of various competitions will also be awarded on March 10, the last day of ‘Pushpotsav 2024’”, said

OSD of the authority Indu Prakash Singh.