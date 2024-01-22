Greater Noida: Ravan-worshipping village set to welcome Lord Ram

Greater Noida: In a historic first, the Bisrakh village in Greater Noida West which is known to worship Ravan, will welcome Lord Ram on January 22 for the first time.



The idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman will be consecrated inside the Prachin Shiv temple where Ravan was worshipped for years, confirmed a temple priest.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony is being held on January 22 and the devotees from around the globe are excited. Religious programs are being organised daily in temples, houses and public places.

The idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated in the ancient Shiva temple in Bisrakh village of Greater Noida, which is said to be Ravana’s ancestral village.

According to the villagers, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme was started on January 20 followed by Kalash Yatra. The idols have been brought from Rajasthan.

Temple Mahant Ramdas said that Bisrakh village views Ravan as a revered Shiva devotee and ancestor. “There is a huge Pran Pratishtha ceremony planned for January 22. Villagers are excited to welcome Lord Ram,” said Ramdas.

He also said that the soil from Bisrakh’s Shiv temple was also sent to Ayodhya at the time of Bhumi Pujan in 2021.