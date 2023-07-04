Greater Noida: Pak woman reaches India with 4 kids to be with man she met while playing PUBG

Greater Noida: Defying all security arrangements and intelligence agencies, a 30-year-old woman from Pakistan along with her four minor children, including three girls and a boy, reached Rabupura area of Greater Noida to live with her lover whom she came in touch with while playing the PUBG battleground game.



As per police, the woman has been identified as Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, who came in contact with Sachin Kumar (24), a daily wager and resident of Rabupura area. Both developed feelings for each other and the woman along with her four minor children left her husband and came here from Pakistan illegally via Nepal without a valid visa.

“Police found that a suspicious woman and four minor children are living with a man at a rented house in Rabupura area of Greater Noida. Police raided the house but all of them were missing. The house owner was questioned who told police that the man had told him that he is married and the woman accompanying him is his wife who is a native of Bulandshahr,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida.

The officer said that the house was rented in May this year. “The woman and four children were found to be from Pakistan and were illegally staying in the region. It was found that she befriended the man while playing PUBG battleground game. They were staying here for the past over one month. We have informed the authorities and government agencies and started investigating the case” added Kumar.

Police said that the woman, four children and the man were missing from Saturday morning and were later arrested on Monday from Mathura.

On being questioned about the children, a senior officer said that an investigation is underway to find out more facts.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is married to a businessman in Dubai and the couple had four children. However, as their relationship started turning sour, she developed feelings for Sachin whom she met for the first time in Nepal after chatting on phone and eventually fell in love. She flew from Dubai to Kathmandu in Nepal from where she boarded a bus and reached Greater Noida via Yamuna Expressway along with her four children. She wanted to get married to Sachin and had also contacted a lawyer to help them in court marriage,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.